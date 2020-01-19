5 Activities to Do in Chile
Mackenzie Cullen January 19, 2020
Chile has just about everything there is to do on a vacation.
After all, this beautiful piece if South America has a more diverse terrain than any other country. Whether you’re on a tranquil family vacation or on an adventurous solo trip, these are five activities that are a must in Chile.
Spend Day at the Beach
No trip to South America is complete without at least one day spent on a white-sand beach, and Chile has a large array of beaches to choose from. For those looking for the best areas for watersports like kitesurfing, beaches of Matanzas, Pupuya and La Boca de Rapel are the best choices.
Lakeside beaches like Panguipulli and Pucón are great options for those looking to kayak or fish. Meanwhile, the beaches of Arica and Iquique are perfect for those who simply want to bask in the sun and listen to the gentle waves of the ocean.
Meet the Wildlife
Exotic destinations mean exotic wildlife, so why not take advantage of a Chilean vacation and see the diverse range of animals that call the country their home?
The national parks and reserves of Chile offer sightings of Andean foxes and vizcachas, while diving in the waters of the Juan Fernández archipelago allow travelers to view many different species of fish, along with moray eels, lobsters and the playful South American fur seals.
Birdwatching is a popular activity in Chile that can be done on specific expeditions in national parks and protected areas or just about anywhere.
Go for a Hike
The varied terrain of Chile means there is an environment for every type of hiker.
Whether it is a mountainous hike up the volcano of Villarrica National Park, a desert trek through La Campana National Park, a tranquil walk through the forests of Huerquehue National Park or an exploration of ice fields and glaciers in Torres del Paine and San Rafael Lagoon National Parks, a hike in Chile always promises to be a memorable one.
Sample the Local Cuisine
After a busy day of sight-seeing, it is important to sit down and enjoy a hearty meal. The cuisine of Chile is as diverse as its landscapes—from tasty seafood to delicious European-inspired dishes to mouth-watering traditional meals.
Traditional Chilean favorites include quinoa-based dishes from the northern Chile cultures, fresh fruit right from the fertile soil, corn-based dishes like pastel de choclo and humitas, conger eel stew, razor clams a la parmesana, scallops al pil pil, casseroles like the -popular cazuela, Mapuche catutos and tortillas de rescoldo to name a few.
No matter the meal, always make sure to pair it with the appropriate local wine.
Take Care of Yourself
Naturally, plenty of spas reside in the tourist-heavy areas to provide visitors with an array of relaxing treatments, from massages with grape seed and emu oil to rejuvenating chocolate facials.
However, Chile is also home to more than 270 hot springs where tourists can relax amidst the natural beauty of the land. Scheduling a spa treatment or a soak in a Chilean hot spring guarantees that you will leave your vacation feeling as good as new.
