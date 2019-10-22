Chile's Most-Visited Destinations Remain Open Amid Civil Unrest
The U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory (exercise increased caution) for Chile due to civil unrest on Monday, citing "large-scale demonstrations in Santiago and other major cities" that have prompted the Chilean government to declare a state of emergency.
"Demonstrations can take place with little or no notice. You should observe a curfew where it is in place, remain vigilant, monitor local media for updates and avoid protests and demonstrations," the State Department said. "Domestic and international flights may be delayed or canceled. You should contact your airline prior to travel."
Chile's National Tourism Board has confirmed that most of the country's most-visited tourist attractions continue to operate normally and also issued recommendations for visitors.
"Most of the touristic activities throughout the country continue to operate normally, especially the most visited destinations such as San Pedro de Atacama, Elqui Valley, Rapa Nui, Juan Fernández Island, the Chilean Patagonia and Torres del Paine National Park, among others," the board stated on Monday.
However, officials warned that there is limited public transportation and commercial activity in Santiago and that businesses and transportation are operating normally but not at full capacity in other cities such as Valparaiso, Concepcion, Coquimbo and Rancagua.
Santiago’s Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport continues to operate on a regular basis, according to the Tourism Board. However, some airlines have rescheduled flights, causing delays.
"Transfers and taxis to the airport are operating partially, therefore passengers may expect delays in travel. The airports in all other regions of the country are operative, although flights have been and may be rescheduled," the board stated, adding that bus terminals throughout the nation are still operating normally.
Travelers should be sure to have their passports, boarding passes and proof of a plane ticket handy "in the event that the authorities restrict transit on public roads to the airport."
Chile’s tourism officials echoed the State Department in their other recommendations to visitors, encouraging them to stay informed and updated, heed the advice and directions of local authorities and to utilize certified travel services and suppliers.
As always, Americans traveling abroad are encouraged to enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates and make it easier for the U.S. embassy or nearest U.S. consulate to contact them in the event of an emergency.
Last week, tourism officials in Ecuador reassured travelers that the Galapagos Islands and other popular destinations throughout the country were safe in the wake of similar protests.
