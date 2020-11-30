5 Reasons to Head to Puerto Vallarta This Holiday Season
Travelers who are looking for a 2020 reboot are invited to book a last-minute holiday sojourn in Puerto Vallarta.
The destination is safe and does not require a quarantine. The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board has pointed to five reasons a seaside vacation in the destination may be the right way to finish off 2020 or jump start 2021.
New Direct Flights
Air travel to Puerto Vallarta is seamless, and airlines are boosting the number of flights they offer to the region.
Currently, Air Canada offers weekly flights from Vancouver International (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) to Puerto Vallarta. United Airlines restarted service from Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles and increased service from New York and Houston.
Westjet is also offering regular service from Calgary and Vancouver. Southwest currently operates flights from Houston to Puerto Vallarta and started new service from Phoenix. Service from Orange County, California, will resume on March 11. Frontier will resume twice-weekly flights from Denver to Puerto Vallarta on February 11, 2021.
Those who are looking to be extra safe can fly private with services from Flexjet or Silver Air jets.
Safe Travel Stamp
Health and safety are a number-one priority for travelers and, those visiting Puerto Vallarta can be confident that the destination has gone to great lengths to ensure the proper measures have been taken to protect guests.
The city consistently reports low numbers of Covid-19 cases, and all businesses, public buildings, restaurants and event spaces are operating at 50 percent capacity or one person for every 43 square feet outdoors and 22 square feet inside. Puerto Vallarta was awarded the World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) safety and hygiene stamp, designed to help global travelers and planners identify destinations that adhere to its rigorous health and hygiene standards.
Discounted Stays
There has never been a better time to visit when it comes to getting a good deal on stays. Puerto Vallarta properties have ensured the continued safe operation of resorts, including blocking half of all rooms to maintain appropriate social distancing, and travelers will find deals at top resorts, including Hotel Mousai, Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa, Casa Kimberly and more.
Outdoor Activities
Puerto Vallarta is an adventurous destination at its heart and there are plenty of activities for outdoor enthusiasts that can be safely undertaken during these challenging times. The turtle-release season finishes on New Year’s Day, and December is one of the best times for whale watching in the area. Visitors can also try out ziplines, jungle tours, discovery tours of Los Arcos National Marine Park and more.
Holiday Gifts
Those planning last-minute holiday trips will find a treasure trove of gifts for the whole family from local handicrafts, yarn paintings, colorful textiles and more available in outdoor shopping markets.
