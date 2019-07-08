5 Unique Ways to Explore New Orleans
New Orleans continues to draw in visitors with exciting opportunities. There are a number of unique ways to see the city that set the Big Easy apart from other destinations such as streetcar and airboat rides, local cocktails, haunted places and more.
Cocktail Tour
New Orleans has a rich history when it comes to cocktails. The popular hurricane is one of the city’s most famous. The libation made with light and dark rum, passion fruit juice, simple syrup and garnished with an orange slice and a cherry, was first created at Pat O’Brien’s bar during World War II.
While the hurricane is one of the most recognized alcoholic concoctions, there are many others worthy of sampling, and visitors can do so during a variety of tours offered from several different companies.
Visitors can choose to sip their way through the city with a small group on culinary and cocktail tours and private tours or choose an in-depth experience at just one spot, such as the Old New Orleans Rum Distillery.
Streetcar Ride
NOLA’s four main streetcar lines are some of the best ways to explore and see the city. Streetcars are an affordable way to navigate the city, traveling through some of New Orleans’ most historic neighborhoods. A one-day jazzy pass is attainable for $3.
On the St. Charles line, guests can travel one of the oldest lines, which goes from Uptown to the Central Business District. Visitors can start their journey in the morning with a stop at Maple Street, where they can enjoy breakfast at local cafes and diners including Camellia Grill or Refuel Cafe.
At the Walnut Street stop, guests can stop in front of Tulane and Loyola universities and explore the beautiful Audubon Park and the Audubon Zoo. There’s also golf at the Audubon Park Golf Course.
The St. Charles line also travels through the historic Garden District, Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, and a few blocks away is Magazine Street.
Haunted Tour
New Orleans has more than 300 years of history, meaning there are many skeletons hidden in its proverbial closets.
Guests are encouraged to explore the city’s spookier side and a variety of tour options delve into New Orleans’ haunted past.
Gators & Ghosts is a locally owned, family-operated tour agency that offers ghost tours in the French Quarter as well as nighttime tours through the city’s spooky cemeteries.
For those who want to delve even deeper into the city’s haunted past, a ghost hunting adventure at the Haunted Mortuary gives guests the chance to use the tools of professional ghost hunters in active investigations at one of the most haunted mansions in America.
Mississippi Riverboat Cruise
Glimpse the America of yesteryear with a journey onboard a classic riverboat. Guests can cruise the Mississippi River on a classic paddlewheeler and enjoy daytime or nighttime jazz cruises, historic cruises, visit the engine room onboard and sample creole food and local libations.
Those who are visiting the city during the holidays or special events, such as Thanksgiving or Mother’s Day, can book special celebratory events such as brunch and holiday meals.
Swamp Tour
For visitors who want to get up close and personal with alligators and other swamp life, a visit to New Orleans is the perfect chance. Louisiana swamplands are located just outside the heart of the city and are easily explored with a number of different tour operators.
Travelers can choose to explore Louisana's famous bayous and swamps onboard exhilarating airboats or by paddling kayaks and have the chance to get up close with gators and other wildlife that calls the swamp home.
