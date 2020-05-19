Abu Dhabi Launches the Region’s First Safe and Clean Certification Program for Tourism Sector
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) today announced the launch of a safe and clean certification program – a first of its kind in the region, and one which seeks to uplift and standardize the cleanliness and hygiene levels across all businesses and organizations in the tourism sector.
As hotels, malls and other attractions in Abu Dhabi prepare to cautiously re-welcome guests to their venues, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers by offering certifications that ensure the compliance of standardized hygiene levels in tourism destinations and industry businesses within the emirate.
“Our priority is to ensure that our residents and visitors feel safe and comfortable in Abu Dhabi,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, “and as hygiene and cleanliness have risen to become vital factors considered by all individuals today, we believe that it is imperative for all institutions and businesses to elevate and then maintain hygiene standards. As the leaders in tourism, our role is to pave the way for industry players and set standards that suit our consumers. Through this tourism board led program, we hope to boost the confidence of consumers when considering Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination. Our dedicated team has been working closely with different stakeholders to ensure that this program considers all elements of health and safety and we encourage all hotels and industry partners to attain the certificate.”
The latest initiative from DCT Abu Dhabi comes as part of the organization’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its residents and visitors, as well as its response to the change in consumer trends, behaviors and expectations as a result of COVID-19.
The pandemic has called for many different hygiene measures across the globe, with governments rolling out a series of disinfection programs to ensure the safety of the public. In late March, the UAE launched the National Disinfection Program as part of the preventative and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The country was highly praised for its excellent intervention measures globally, which included health, hygiene and safety regulations as well as other supportive schemes which consider the economic impact of COVID-19.
The certification program was developed in partnership with a leading world developer and will be rolled out in phases. Phase one will be dedicated to hotels in Abu Dhabi, with other tourism attractions and businesses to follow. Interested organizations are strongly urged to follow DCT Abu Dhabi’s social media channels and website for updates regarding the program.
