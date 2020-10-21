African Travel Inc. Introduces New Small Group Journeys
African Travel Inc. announced October 20 that it has created luxury small group journeys in response to African tourism reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The small group safaris have a minimum of four people and a maximum of six people, making this a perfect trip for friends and families. The biodiversity and incredibly diverse geography of Africa, ranging from sandy deserts to lush tropical rainforests, is a relaxing destination to reconnect with nature and with your loved ones in a private setting.
“We are seeing people looking to travel and we know there is huge pent up demand – especially for Africa,” said Brett Tollman, CEO of The Travel Corporation (TTC). “Our brands such as African Travel, Inc. have crafted trips that are absolutely right for next year and our protocols are the best in the industry. We’re ready to take our guests on the most amazing vacations in 2021.”
The African Travel Journeys are hosted by locals and support the local communities. They also provide the chance to customize your trip with add-on experiences, so that travelers can truly visit the places and experience the things they’re most interested in.
“Africa is personal to us and its diversity brings people together,” said Sherwin Banda, president of African Travel, Inc. “Now more than ever, Africa needs travel to support its wildlife and local communities. One in ten Africans are employed through tourism. With travel on the mend, travelers are choosing brands like African Travel because of the company’s commitment to sustainability.”
The new African Travel Journeys focus on Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Zimbabwe and more. Each journey includes safaris through the best game parks in Africa, as well as cultural experiences.
African Travel Inc. has partnered with the TreadRight Foundation to help support the local peoples and wildlife by having a positive impact in the communities in which guests visit and helping conservation efforts.
For more information, please visit AfricanTravelInc.com.
