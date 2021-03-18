Airbnb and Florida Team Up To Help Tourism’s Recovery
Airbnb and VISIT FLORIDA, the state’s official tourism marketing corporation, have partnered to launch a campaign boosting the recovery of the state’s tourism industry.
The partnership will feature a landing page with curated activities and stays for potential travelers to visit. It will also include social media ads and emails for Florida residents, as well as residents of its neighboring states.
This is the first time VISIT FLORIDA is marketing to in-state travelers. As with last year’s trend, this year’s trends are local trips, pod travel with small groups of family and friends as well as small beach towns and warmer weather destinations.
In 2019, Florida received over 131 million visitors; in 2020, that number went down to 86.7 million. This new partnership helps aid in the recovery before the pandemic is over, by offering guests safe vacation rental options.
Airbnb’s partnership is also part of its efforts to help aid in the tourism industry’s recovery worldwide by partnering with governments and tourism agencies. Airbnb is requiring that all hosts and guests comply with COVID-19 safety practices, like adhering to local regulations, wearing masks and social distancing.
“We’re proud to support the return of safe and responsible travel in Florida and, in turn, help small businesses and Floridians who rely on tourism,” said Viviana Jordan, Airbnb Public Policy Manager for Florida. “We hope this campaign inspires and encourages people to rediscover the amazing places and people throughout the state, and we look forward to continuing to work with VISIT FLORIDA to find innovative ways to support the tourism industry.”
