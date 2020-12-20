Airlines Increase Flights To Cancun as Tourism Booms
Rich Thomaselli December 20, 2020
Several airlines are adding new flights to Cancun, as the Mexican resort city has shown resiliency to the coronavirus pandemic and is drawing a plethora of tourists.
The hotspot is approaching three million visitors since reopening back in June, certainly enough to entice airlines who service Cancun to add flights during the winter months ahead.
“The entire local tourism industry has worked to build confidence in travelers, which allows us to continue in the process of recovering the arrival of flights,” Director General of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo, Darío Flota Ocampo, said according to Travel Off Path.
Here are the new flights already scheduled, according to reportur.mx and Travel Off Path:
– American Airlines from Indianapolis to Cancun starting December 19 once weekly.
– American Airlines from Charlotte to Cancun will increase to four daily flights.
– American Airlines from Dallas to Cancun will increase to six daily flights.
– Spirit Airlines from Orlando to Cancun began service six days a week on December 16.
– Alaska Airlines from Los Angeles to Cancun will run once daily. It began December 17.
– Frontier Airlines from Orlando to Cancun, part of 11 new routes for the airline, will begin February 11, 2021, with four flights per week.
– Frontier Airlines from Miami to Cancun four times a week starts March 11, 2021.
– WestJet announced the airline will fly its Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Calgary to Cancun beginning January 3, 2021.
– Air Canada resumed Calgary to Cancun flights on December 19.
– British Airways resumed its London to Cancun route on December 13 after a nine-month hiatus.
– On December 3, Turkish Airlines resumed flights from Istanbul to Cancun.
