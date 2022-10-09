Last updated: 02:53 PM ET, Sun October 09 2022

An Area in Northern Italy Will Cover Train Fare for Visitors

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli October 09, 2022

Trieste, Italy, canal
The Grand Canal in Trieste. (Photo via Stefano Merli)

Move over, Hong Kong.

You’re not the only part of the world offering incentives to visitors to increase tourism.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Tropea panoramic view, Calabria, Italy Stanley Tucci's Searching for Italy is Back for... Entertainment

Discover Croatia, Slovenia and the Adriatic Coast featuring Dubrovnik, Dalmatian Coast, Istrian Peninsula and Lake Bled gallery icon 25 European Destinations Fantastic in the Fall Destination & Tourism

Meliá Serengeti Lodge Get to Know Melia Collection Hotel & Resort

PHOTO: Eiffel tower at sunrise and airplane in the blue sky (photo via anyaberkut / iStock / Getty Images Plus) gallery icon The Latest Travel Intel for the World's Most Popular... Destination & Tourism

Seven Seas Grandeur keel-laying ceremony Keel Laid on Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Newest Ship Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

The Friuli Venezia Giulia region in Northern Italy is offering to refund train fare to travelers to the area who arrive via the Trenitalia line. The Friuli Venezia Giulia region includes such cities as Trieste and Udine, according to Travel+Leisure magazine.

“Choose your sustainable holiday, reach Friuli Venezia Giulia by train!” the region wrote on its website. “Book in one of the affiliated facilities in Grado, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Udine, and Trieste, and Friuli Venezia Giulia gives you the train ticket!”

In addition to getting your euros back for the train, the region is also giving out discount cards for savings on local attractions.

The only stipulation is that visitors must agree to stay in the region for at least two hotel nights by booking a package that includes their lodging in the area.

The news comes on the heels of a similar announcement by tourism officials in Hong Kong. Faced with some of the most severe, self-imposed COVID sanctions of anywhere in the world, Hong Kong only lifted its pandemic restrictions last month. Now the city, technically known as a Special Administrative Region of China, is hoping to regain some of the overwhelming number of tourists it has lost the last two-and-a-half years.

Hong Kong’s airport authority said this week it will give away 500,000 airline tickets, worth HK $2 billion (or $254.8 million in U.S. dollars) for free.

"The airport authority will finalize the arrangement with airline companies. Once the government announces it will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travelers, we'll roll out the advertising campaigns for the free air tickets," Dane Cheng, executive director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board said.

For more information on Italy

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Tequila fields (Courtesy of Guadalajara Tourism)

Enjoy Tequila, a Unique Pueblo Magico

Forest Fire Damages Iconic Easter Island Statues

Cancun Beaches Now Free of Annual Seaweed Problem

US Travel Reacts To ‘Visitor Visa Wait Time Reduction Act’

The Best Places for Water Sports in the Caribbean

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS