An Introduction to Shikoku, Japan

Most first-time travelers to Japan head directly to Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka to explore cities they’ve seen sprawled across their social media accounts, meanwhile overlooking one of Japan’s most treasured areas—Shikoku.
Shikoku is the smallest of the Japanese islands, best known for mountains full of hiking trails, rivers ready to explore via boats and white water rafts, an impressive arts scene and a 745-mile pilgrimage route that encircles the island and stops at 88 Buddhist temples.
Even though Shikoku is easily accessible with a direct flight from Los Angeles to Kansai International Airport followed by train rides, Western travelers have not quite discovered the island en masse which offers travelers the rare opportunity to see attractions and have experiences with a mostly local crowd.
While we can't cover all there is to do on this island, we’ve highlighted some of the best places to visit in Shikoku and hope it inspires you to visit the region, whether it’s following the Tokyo 2020 Olympics or just a trip at your own leisure.
On Your Way to Shikoku
If you’re flying into Kansai International Airport to visit Shikoku, you might want to take advantage of seeing some great attractions on your way to or from Shikoku.
For instance, Himeji Castle in Himeji, Japan, is one of the most notable castles in Japan, mostly because it’s so picturesque—a white castle perched on a hilltop—but also for its resident ghost story and appearance in movies like the James Bond film, You Only Live Twice. Himeji Castle is little over a two-hour train ride from the airport, making it a fun side stop.
After leaving Himeji, you’ll go through the city of Kobe, a place you might want to spend some hours in before heading to Shikoku. Kobe is home to the Ikuta Shrine, one of the oldest Japanese Shinto shrines, and antique cable cars that take riders up to Mt. Rokko where they’ll enjoy panoramic views. Following a few hours in Kobe, you’ll cross into Awaji Island, where you can stop at the Awaji Puppet Theater to see a 500-year-old Japanese puppet show before making your way into Naruto, the first stop in Shikoku.
Naruto
Naruto is your first introduction to Shikoku Island, and it’s a good one. You'll want to stay at AoAwo Naruto Resort, a resort with a beach, rooms with ocean views, pools and hot tubs, multiple restaurants, nighttime cultural shows, activities like fishing and two onsens.
As far as attractions, the Naruto Whirlpools are world-famous. Take the Uzushio Boat Cruise to see these ocean whirlpools right by the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge. Following your visit to the whirlpools, make your way to the Honke Matsuura Sake Brewing Factory. The tour offers insight into the production of sake, as well as quirky stories about the Matsuura family (who were once pirates) and a tasting of their sake, one of which was awarded the top 10 sakes in the world.
Mima City
Blink and you could miss Mima City and it’s 30,000 residents, but you wouldn’t want to. Mima may be small but its home to some amazing sights. The first Buddhist temple in Shikoku was built in Mima City, and you can visit this legacy in Temple Town, a neighborhood full of temples and ancient tombs some of which date to 1,300 years ago.
You’ll also want to stroll through UDATSU Street in the Wakimachi section of town. This street is home to historic buildings notable for their white UDATSU features, crafted to protect the houses from fires, but ultimately resulted in a beautiful street of white homes, stores, shops and buildings. Within UDATSU, you can tour the historic home of an old indigo merchant and find places to take indigo dyeing and handmade paper umbrella workshops.
Iya Valley
Remember those mountains and rivers we mentioned earlier? Many of them are located in the Iya Valley. This is an outdoor lover's heaven. Here you can walk across the thrilling Iya-no-Kazurabashi, a bridge made of vines, see waterfalls, take a leisure boat ride with Oboke Pleasure Cruise through the Oboke Gorge, white water raft on the Koboke Gore, climb Mt. Tsurugi or hike through the Kurozo Marshland.
Perhaps, you prefer more leisure activities? Walk through the Ochiai Mountainside Village or the historic streets of Ikeda. Marvel over the scarecrows who outnumber human residents in the Scarecrow Village in Nagoro or take pictures of the Hi-no-Ji Bend, which looks like Page, Arizona's Horseshoe Bend. End the day driving to see the Peeing Boy Statue and then spend the night in Hotel Iyaonsen, a five-star ryokan hotel with an immaculate restaurant and a funicular train that takes guests to a private onsen on the river.
Kochi
Kochi City is arguably one of the coolest destinations in Shikoku. Stay at Richmond Hotel Kochi and you’ll have direct access to the popular Obiyamachi Itchome Shopping Street, a covered shopping street full of shops and restaurants.
From here, you’ll be able to walk to the Kochi Market, the largest Sunday market in Japan with a 300-year-history, as well as Kochi Castle, the Makino Botanical Gardens, the Hirome Market, an indoor food hall for quick bites and Japanese beer, and restaurants that serve Sawachi, a large dish of seafood and other Japanese delicacies.
But don’t be content to stay in the city. Take trains, cars, or public transportation to nearby attractions like Chikurinji Temple, the 31st temple on the Shikoku Pilgrimage route. You'll also want to experience the famous Tosa Washi paper-making class at Tosawashi Kougeimura QRAUD and a Yakatabune boat tour with Yakata Niyodo down the blue-colored Niyodo River. If you prefer a bit of an adventure, hike the Ryugado Cave and see some stunning natural features and a cool short film played on the walls of the cave.
