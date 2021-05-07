Last updated: 12:08 PM ET, Fri May 07 2021

Anguilla Announces May Border Reopening Date

An Anguilla beach.
Travelers may return to Anguilla beginning May 25. (Photo by Brian Major)

Anguilla’s shutdown following its first significant COVID-19 outbreak will end on May 25, when the country will reopen to visitors, said government officials in a statement.

The Caribbean nation closed its borders on April 22 following identification of “a cluster of active COVID-19 cases.” Recent containment of the cluster, along with the island’s “progressive” vaccination program, will allow the country to reopen to travelers under previously announced protocols, officials said Thursday.

As of May 6, 66 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Anguilla, with all of the cases “linked to the cluster of COVID-19 cases first identified on 21 April,” according to a May 6 statement from Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam, Anguilla’s governor, and Ellis Webster, the country’s premier.

“There have been no additional cases linked to this cluster since Thursday 29 April, one week ago,” the statement continues. Thankfully, there have been no further hospitalizations.” With six individuals designated as recovered by government health officials, “Our total active cases therefore stands at 60,” said officials.

“We suffered a temporary setback when we had to close our borders,” said Quincia Gumbs-Marie, parliamentary secretary for tourism. “We acted swiftly and implemented a number of proactive measures to manage and contain this cluster of infections, along with an expanded vaccination outreach,” she said.

“The result is that we are confident we can now safely reopen while protecting the health of our residents and visitors,” added Gumbs-Marie.

Under recently revised protocols, the “stay-in-place” resort mandate for fully vaccinated travelers has been reduced to seven days from the previous 14. Travelers’ final vaccination dose must have been administered at least three weeks prior to arrival.

All Anguilla travelers are required to apply for entry permission and produce proof of a negative PCR test administered three to five days prior to arrival on the island. Non-vaccinated visitors must also provide proof of health insurance coverage. Travelers will also undergo a PCR test upon arrival at the port of entry.

Beginning July 1, fully vaccinated visitors will not be required to quarantine and will not undergo testing upon arrival. Travelers must apply for entry permission and will be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test administered three to five days prior to arrival. Entry fees will be discontinued.

Multi-generational families with individuals who are ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, including children, will not need to quarantine but must provide proof of a negative PCR test administered three to five days prior to arrival. These individuals may be tested on arrival and subsequently during their stay, with tests subject to a fee.

