Anguilla To Lift Pre-Arrival Testing for Vaccinated Travelers
Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz July 18, 2022
Anguilla’s Ministry of Health announced that beginning August 8, all fully vaccinated travelers entering Anguilla no longer need to present a recent negative pre-arrival test result upon entry.
The island is also changing its entry requirements for unvaccinated travelers. Beginning August 8 as well, unvaccinated travelers only need to provide a recent negative pre-arrival COVID-19 test result; no quarantine or post-arrival testing is required.
Vaccinated travelers are only exempt from providing a pre-arrival test result as long as they provide proof of full vaccination to the airline upon check-in and upon arrival in Anguilla and St. Maarten.
Unvaccinated children under 18 years of age can enter Anguilla, provided they are accompanied by their fully vaccinated parents or caregivers.
The last time Anguilla's entry requirements were simplified was June 1, when the island's online entry portal requirement ended.
Anguilla is classified by the U.S. State Department as a Level 1 risk; the CDC classifies the island as a Level 3 risk, as it does the majority of the countries of the world, due to a high positivity rate of COVID-19. The CDC recommends travelers remain up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations prior to visiting the island.
For current information on entry requirements to Anguilla or other parts of the world, check out our interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Anguilla
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS