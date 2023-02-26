Last updated: 09:42 PM ET, Sun February 26 2023

Are Your Spring Break Travel Plans On-Trend?

Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti February 26, 2023

Friends play beach volley
A group of friends having a blast at the beach. (Photo via oneinchpunch / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

As we approach the Spring Break period, conditions (economic and otherwise) are quite different to those in years past, with travel for the mid-term hiatus from school expected to be busier and more expensive than before.

Travel insurtech company Squaremouth delved into data on current trip costs, traveler spending and the most popular destinations for Spring Break, and shared its insight into what travelers can expect to see during the upcoming vacation period.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop

Hawai’i’s Latest Survey Bodes Well for Future...

Planes, airplanes, aircraft, lined up, queued, takeoff, waiting, taxiing, runway, New York, JFK airport

The Types of Flights Least Likely To Get Disrupted

plane, flight, DFW, Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, airport

gallery icon Airline and Airport News: Top Air Travel Stories From February

airport flight board

Why New Airline Routes Matter to All Travelers

By analyzing its propriety data of travel insurance policy sales for trips during this time period, Squaremouth discovered the emergence of four new Spring Break travel trends.

Higher Price Tags on Spring Break Travel

The study found that the average cost of an insured trip scheduled for the Spring Break travel period has increased 3.4 percent over last year, rising from $5,420.81 in 2022 to $5,606.05 in 2023. It also revealed that the average amount Spring Breakers are spending on travel insurance has grown, going from $353.69 per policy in 2022 to $378.05 in 2023.

This year’s most expensive Spring Break destinations are:

Antarctica: $12,216.27 average trip cost

Tanzania: $11,600.83 average trip cost

Ecuador: $10,914.51 average trip cost

Peru: $9,682.17 average trip cost

South Africa: $8,879.17 average trip cost

Friends eating fruit on boat
Friends eating fruit on boat. (photo via DisobeyArt / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Caribbean Islands a Favorite Among Families

The Caribbean seems to be beckoning to families this Spring Break season, with Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands, and the Cayman Islands being the three most sought-after spots among travelers with kids.

Unfortunately, the price of the average trip to these three destinations has risen 29 percent since this time last year, from $5,460.50 in 2022 to $7,038.74 in 2023. The breakdown by individual destination is below.

DestinationAverage Trip Cost 2023Average Trip Cost 2022
Turks and Caicos$8,331.33$5,583.79
British Virgin Islands$8,102.95$6,192.03
Cayman Islands$$4,725.35$3,738.92

More Travelers Drawn To Distant Destinations

Several far-flung destinations are seeing a notable increase in the number of Spring Break travelers set to arrive this year, compared to last.

The top five destinations with the biggest increase in Spring Break bookings via Squaremouth are:

New Zealand (+2,556 percent)

Vietnam (+1,875 percent)

Japan (+537 percent)

Indonesia (+368 percent)

Antarctica (+258 percent)

Israel Makes a Post-Pandemic Comeback

For the first time since pre-pandemic 2019, Israel ranks among the top five insured trip destinations for travel during the Spring Break period. Squaremouth reported that it has seen a remarkable 119-percent increase in sales for the Middle Eastern nation over last year’s figures.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
boat, new york city, nyc, brooklyn bridge, cruises in NYC

New York’s Governor Announces Plans For I Love NY Black...

3 Mexican Destinations With Unique Culinary Tourism

Fort Myers Tourism Bouncing Back

gallery icon 10 Beach Destinations to Visit Before You Die

Venice’s Canals Dry Up as Italy Faces Another Devastating Drought

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS