Aruba Launches ‘Have Dog, Will Travel’ Promotion for Limited Time Only
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti September 20, 2022
In celebration of National Dog Week kicking off on September 19, the Dutch Caribbean Island of Aruba has just launched its new ‘Have Dog, Will Travel’ promotional campaign.
‘Have Dog, Will Travel’ invites visitors to bring their canine companions along on their tropical vacations to experience ‘The Aruba Effect’ for themselves or, alternatively, for pups to enjoy their own staycations at home while their parents are away.
The ‘One Happy Island’ partnered with pet-centric companies Wag! and Avvinue on this fresh promotion, which spotlights dog-friendly hotel deals from properties that welcome guests of the four-legged variety. From today through October 20, 2022, visitors will be able to avail themselves of Aruba’s dog-inclusive experiences more readily than ever.
Through its collaboration with the above-mentioned companies, for the very first time, Aruba is able to offer travelers expert pet travel assistance at a discounted rate. Wag! is the number-one platform that connects pet owners with both scheduled and on-demand pet care services; while Avvinue is an online startup company that provides customers professional assistance with finding pet-friendly destinations, and booking flights and reservations for their pets.
"Aruba is a destination that not only allows you to bring your dog but welcomes them with open arms," said Ronella Croes, CEO of the. "Through this promotion, we aim to help pet-owners enjoy an idyllic experience on the One happy island, whether they are planning to bring their companion or safely board them while they travel."
Customers who their pet-friendly vacations through Avvinue can enter promo code "ARUBA'' at checkout to receive $25 off an upcoming flight for themselves and their canine companion.
Alternatively, those who prefer to find peace of mind in leaving their four-legged pals at home while they travel can sign up for one free month free of Wag! Premium service through the Aruba promotion, as well as get a 10-percent discount on any service booked through Wag! The company offers access to services from top-rated pet caregivers, including pet-sitting boarding at the caregiver’s home, brief home visits and walking, plus a free 24/7 chat function to contact credentialed veterinary professionals and more.
