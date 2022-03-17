Aruba Lifts COVID-Related Entry Requirements
Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 17, 2022
Aruba’s government lifted its COVID-related entry requirements for all international travelers effective March 19, Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) officials said Thursday. The relaxed protocols were launched under Aruba’s “Path Forward” program to “continue its shift to greater levels of normalcy,” ATA officials said.
Travelers to the country will still be required to complete an Aruba Embarkation/Disembarkation card before arrival, and visitors still must purchase Aruba Visitors Insurance prior to entering the Caribbean country.
The Path Forward program “is informed by global health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), along with leading scientists and experts,” said ATA officials. “On an ongoing basis, the Aruban government, healthcare systems, and tourism industry will monitor the current environment and changing conditions to determine how to further adapt, if necessary.”
Aruba officials earlier eased COVID entry test protocols and announced the lifting of local COVID protocols under the country’s Health & Happiness Code, which outlines “stringent cleaning and hygiene standards” for all tourism-related businesses.
The Health & Happiness Code remains in effect as “the health and wellbeing of Aruba’s visitors and residents remains a priority,” ATA officials said. Late last year low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines launched weekly routes to Aruba from Orlando International Airport.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Aruba
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS