Aruba Offers Postponable Weddings and Honeymoons Amid Pandemic
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti May 13, 2020
The Aruba Tourism Authority today became the first to offer couples an ideal opportunity to begin planning and booking their dream destination weddings and honeymoons for 2021, complete with the assurance that they can postpone their special event due to COVID-19 complications, should the pandemic continue to affect future travel.
The ‘Happily Ever After Guarantee’ destination booking policy provides couples the assurance that their once-in-a-lifetime occasions can be postponed for up to one year from the original event date, provided that they give 30 days’ advanced notice to their participating hotel or resort.
“With nearly 316 million people under lockdown in the U.S. alone, the travel and weddings industry has been massively impacted. We understand couples at home who dreamed of a destination wedding and honeymoon have been left wondering if booking their special event is even a viable option,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “We curated our ‘Happily Ever After Guarantee’ to offer peace of mind during these times of uncertainty for couples to start planning the wedding or honeymoon experience of their dreams on our One Happy Island.”
Beginning today and continuing through the close of December 2020, couples can book under the guarantee at such participating hotels and resorts as:
—Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort
—Aruba Ocean Villas
—Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba
—Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort
—Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives
—Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa
—Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino
Individual participating hotels and resorts will each determine their own specific set of terms and conditions under the program’s broader umbrella.
The ‘Happily Ever After Guarantee’ policy is designed to protect wedding and honeymoon plans that could potentially be affected by government-imposed restrictions impacting international travel, etc. The program can only guarantee the ability to postpone event plans at the venue itself and doesn’t extend to associated airfare or transportation.
Once pandemic-prompted travel restrictions are lifted, Aruba also looks forward to welcoming guests, including those whose wedding and honeymoon plans are set for 2020.
On May 8, Aruba’s government announced tentative target dates for re-opening the island’s borders to inbound travel, anticipated to fall between June 15 and July 1, 2020. Until then, would-be visitors can live vicariously via this special Happiness Video from the Aruba Tourism Authority:
For more information, visit aruba.com/us/happily-ever-after.
For more information on Aruba, Caribbean
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS