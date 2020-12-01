As Airlines Receive Increased Demand, CDC Warns to Avoid Travel to Mexico
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli December 01, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans against all travel to Mexico as coronavirus cases continue to rise there – just as the beleaguered U.S. airline industry is beginning to see an increase in demand for flights south of the border.
Carriers have been adding flights to their winter schedules, particularly to Mexico, which was tabbed the "clear leader" for U.S.-International air travel by the trade group Airlines for America (A4A).
"People that think they can escape the virus in Mexico are in for a potentially different scenario," ABC News medical contributor Dr. Jay Bhatt said. "We're in a time where the pandemic is getting worse, we're setting records we don't need to set, and it's not getting better. If you're going to a place that has higher prevalence, you're more likely to be at higher risk for transmission."
In the past two weeks, Mexico surpassed 100,000 deaths due to the virus and reported over 1 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic back in February. The CDC gave Mexico its highest advisory, saying travel there “may increase your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.”
But travel to Mexico is enticing at the moment. There is a pent-up demand for relief from what many are calling ‘COVID-fatigue,’ and Mexico does not require U.S. citizens to present a negative COVID-19 test to enter.
Ashley Lewis, 36, has traveled to Mexico three times since March.
"I felt more safe there than I would at a Target or market in Los Angeles," she told ABC News. "The resorts were secluded, they weren't selling the hotels to 100 percent capacity, and everyone was wearing masks and abiding by the rules. So much in those areas are dependent on tourism, and you could tell they were working incredibly hard to make the guests feel safe."
Lewis's statements echo that of the many travelers and travel advisors TravelPulse has spoken to over the last several months.
Health experts are still warning against all non-essential travel, especially during the holidays.
