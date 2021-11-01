Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble Resumes in Run-Up to Reopening
Destination & Tourism Laurie Baratti November 01, 2021
Australia and New Zealand today resume their so-called “travel bubble” arrangement for quarantine-free travel between the two Oceanian countries, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan told local Channel 7 News on Sunday.
The policy change takes effect on the same day that the Australian government also begins allowing fully vaccinated Aussies from New South Wales, Victoria and the Capital Territory to travel abroad again, completing an abbreviated quarantine at home upon their return.
Today’s move marks the initiation of the first phase of the country’s plan for reopening to international travel after 19 months of keeping its borders tightly sealed. For now, only fully vaccinated Kiwis who also have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of their arrival in Australia are being welcomed.
Over 80 percent of Australians aged 16 and over who live in New South Wales, Victoria and the Capital Territory are now fully vaccinated, which was a condition of allowing international travel to resume. In all of Australia, almost 77 percent of people are fully vaccinated, and over 88 percent have received at least one dose, according to The Guardian.
Tehan also indicated that citizens of Singapore will also be welcomed Down Under before long. “Our Kiwi friends can come into Victoria, NSW without quarantining and won’t be long before we welcome Singaporeans as well,” he told Channel 7. “This is us as a nation beginning to open up again.”
“The resumption of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia is another important marker on our road to recovery,” Tehan asserted. He called it “wonderful news” for the 660,000 people employed by Australia’s tourism industry.
The travel bubble between the neighboring Oceanian nations was suspended back in July, as outbreaks of the COVID-19 Delta variant took hold in the Australian states of New South Wales and Victoria, prompting prolonged lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne that were only recently lifted.
Today’s announcement arrives as Australia logs relatively low new case counts after enduring the spikes seen in recent months. Australia’s overall case numbers recorded over the course of the pandemic continue to be far lower than those of comparable countries, with just over 172,000 infections and 1,735 related deaths.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Help Your Clients Maximize the Mediterranean by Becoming a Malta Specialist
For more information on Australia, New Zealand, Singapore
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS