Bahamas Eliminating COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Vaccinated Visitors

Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke April 29, 2021

Palm trees on a beach, Hope Town, Abaco Islands, Bahamas
Palm trees on a beach, Hope Town, Abaco Islands, Bahamas. (photo via Purestock)

Fully vaccinated visitors to the Bahamas will not need to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test prior to arrival or submit to rapid testing during their stay beginning Saturday, May 1.

The Bahamas recently announced updated public health measures and entry protocols for fully vaccinated travelers, confirming that, "effective May 1, 2021, international visitors traveling to the Bahamas from other countries who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempt from testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel."

Travelers who are fully vaccinated will still be required to apply for the Bahamas Travel Health Visa and upload proof of vaccination with their application.

Unvaccinated visitors above the age of 10 must continue to follow the existing entry testing requirements, including providing proof of negative COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than five days prior to arrival. Those staying in the country for longer than four nights and five days will also be subject to rapid COVID-19 antigen testing.

Visitors to the Bahamas age 18 and up can apply for their Bahamas Travel Health Visa at travel.gov.bs (click on the international tab). Keep in mind that the visa takes up to 48 hours to process. Travelers must also opt-in to COVID-19 health insurance that covers them for the duration of their stay in the country. The cost of insurance is included in the Travel Health Visa application fee, which depends on the length of stay.

Relaxed entry requirements for fully vaccinated travelers are becoming a trend, with Iceland and the British Virgin Islands among some of the other notable destinations making it easier for vaccinated travelers to visit.

