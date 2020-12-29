Bahamas Launches Revamped Website
The Bahamas relaunched its website, adding features and functionalities enabling consumers to plan visits to the archipelago, plus tools to explore vacation activities by category, from romance to adventure.
Using the site’s new itinerary planner, travelers can examine and select Bahamas hotels, restaurants and attractions to craft personal itineraries and book vacation experiences.
A new “Discover Your Next Adventure” function highlights experiences linked to travelers’ interests, encouraging potential visitors to consider more of The Bahamas’ numerous islands and cays.
Also, a new “Experiences” function offers a detailed listing of territory activities, from fishing and diving to culture and landmarks, and aligns visitors with activities tied to their interests, which they can add to their itineraries.
Blog content highlighting the various sites and activities provides users with an insider’s look at the destinations and experiences.
“The new features will help future travelers discover the hidden gems of our islands,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, The Bahamas’ minister of tourism.
The revamped website “provides consumers with a first look at all that our islands have to offer,” added Joy Jibrilu, Ministry of Tourism director general. “We are thrilled to introduce the relaunched site and share our islands and stories with the world.”
