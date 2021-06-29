Last updated: 11:13 AM ET, Tue June 29 2021

Bali to Remain Closed Until COVID-19 Cases Decline

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 29, 2021

Balinese temple on background of Mount Agung volcano
View from Lempuyang mountain to traditional Balinese temple on Mount Agung background. (photo via Bicho_raro / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The tourism minister of Indonesia announced the island of Bali would remain closed to foreign tourists until the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases drops significantly.

According to Reuters.com, Indonesian Minister for Tourism and the Cultural Economy, Sandiaga Uno, said the government was working to reopen Bali in July or August, but a recent spike in coronavirus cases has forced officials to suspend those plans.

Official data shows Bali reported a surge to around 200 COVID-19 cases per day over the last month, with Uno telling Reuters that infections must drop to 30-40 cases per day before the government would consider reopening.

“We will be waiting for the situation to be more conducive,” Uno said.

Bali reported 71 percent of its population has received at least their first vaccine dose, with the local government targeting the end of July for the full vaccination of 70 percent of the island’s population.

While the pandemic has impacted popular destinations around the world, Bali’s economy was devastated after international tourism was shut down. The island is known for spectacular beaches, vibrant nightlife and distinctive Hindu culture.

Earlier this month, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) released data that suggests more than two million jobs could be created if international travel reopens before the busy summer period.

