Barbados to Reopen Its Borders on July 12
Destination & Tourism Claudette Covey June 29, 2020
On July 12, 2020, Barbados will begin welcoming visitors back, with JetBlue flights from New York-JFK scheduled to resume service on July 25 and American Airlines from Miami on August 5.
Within 72 hours prior to departure for Barbados, “all travelers from high-risk countries are strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from an accredited laboratory,” the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. said.
Travelers from low-risk countries will have up to one week prior to departure for Barbados to take their tests.
Barbados is unveiling a new online embarkation/disembarkation (ED) card with health questions relating to COVID-19 symptoms, which travelers will be required to complete. Once they upload the requisite documents, they will receive an email bar code. Upon arrival, travelers must present evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result and the ED bar code to clear immigration.
Visitors without a documented negative coronavirus test will be tested upon arrival and quarantined for 48 hours at their own expense until they receive results. If they test positive for the virus, they will be isolated and receive care from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Last week, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that the country no longer has any active coronavirus cases.
Beginning July 1, all curfews will be lifted.
Now, social distancing has moved from six feet to three, and events of up to 500 participants will be allowed.
On July 12, Air Canada is scheduled to resume service to Barbados from Toronto’s Pearson International; on July 18, British Airways is set to resume service out of London-Gatwick; and on August 1, Virgin is scheduled to resume service from London-Heathrow.
Caribbean Airlines’ regional flights are scheduled to resume mid-July.
“We will continue to take a risk-based approach to the protection of our country, our people and our visitors,” Mottley said.
She added that the country is encouraging travelers—including those who wish to work remotely—to travel to Barbados for longer periods of time. “We want to create an environment that will allow people to come to Barbados to work, to rest and to play from here for an extended period of time during COVID-19, Mottley said. “Why? Because we know that this is one of the best places on earth to be and to remain because of the care we will take to protect the people of this nation and those who are here on the island with us.”
