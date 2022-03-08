Last updated: 05:43 PM ET, Tue March 08 2022

Belize Eases Entry Protocols for Vaccinated Visitors

Destination & Tourism Brian Major March 08, 2022

Belize has updated entry protocols for vaccinated visitors. (Photo by Brian Major)

Beginning immediately, fully vaccinated travelers are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Belize via the country’s air and sea ports and land borders, said Belize Tourism Board (BTB) officials in a statement.

Belize’s government also removed all curfew mandates including the wearing of masks in outdoor spaces, which is no longer required. Unvaccinated travelers to the country must still present proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of arrival in Belize or a negative antigen rapid test taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Officials will administer a COVID-19 test at the airport for a fee of $50 per person for passengers who do not present a negative test result. All international visitors must purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance and complete the country’s customs and immigration form provided on flights into Belize.

Belize Travel Health Insurance policies provide up to $50,000 in medical expenses related to treatment of COVID-19 for travelers who test positive during their stay. The policies also provide up to $2,000 for quarantine expenses and emergency assistance services including air evacuation, plus emergency expenses related to pre-existing conditions.

Travelers may purchase Belize Travel Health Insurance online prior to their travel or upon arrival at the Philip Goldson International Airport. International travelers are required to reserve accommodations at BTB-approved properties and present confirmation at immigration.

BTB officials implemented stringent health and safety protocols to enhance hotel and restaurant cleaning practices and tourism organization operating procedures under its Tourism Gold Standard Recognition Program.

Belize is one of more than 250 global destinations to earn the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC)’s Safe Travels stamp, designating nations utilizing health and safety protocols based on World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

For the latest insight on travel to Belize, check out this interactive guide:

Brian Major
