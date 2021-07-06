Complete Caribbean Podcast: Updates on Hotels, Cruise and Destination News
Welcome to episode seven of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.
In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding hotels, cruises and destinations in the Caribbean.
Later in the show, the two hosts interview Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism for Belize. Mahler provides an update on how Belize has handled the pandemic and what travelers need to know.
