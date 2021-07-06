Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Tue July 06 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Updates on Hotels, Cruise and Destination News

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff July 06, 2021

Complete Caribbean Podcast
Complete Caribbean is hosted by travel experts Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon (aka JetSetSarah)

Welcome to episode seven of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon, aka JetSetSarah.

In this show, Brian and Sarah discuss the latest news surrounding hotels, cruises and destinations in the Caribbean.

Later in the show, the two hosts interview Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism for Belize. Mahler provides an update on how Belize has handled the pandemic and what travelers need to know.

Be sure to subscribe to the Complete Caribbean Podcast wherever you listen to podcasts! New episodes will appear twice each month.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

