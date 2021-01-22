Bermuda Ready to Meet Latest CDC COVID-19 Testing Requirements
January 22, 2021
Government officials in Bermuda confirmed the territory has the testing capacity to meet COVID-19 requirements for travelers returning to the United States.
The Bermuda Ministry of Health said the island chain’s coronavirus testing system provides easy access to PCR tests, including results within the 72-hour turnaround time American officials require as of January 26.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announce that that international travelers arriving in the U.S. would be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before the flight.
The new requirements apply to all passengers two years and older and U.S. citizens returning to America. For those that previously tested positive, they must show documentation of recovery, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the negative test result or post-COVID paperwork.
Bermuda has one of the world’s most rigorous pandemic-era testing regimes, with all incoming tourists tested when they arrive by air or sea and automatically booked to be tested again on days 4, 8 and 14. The results are typically returned within 24 hours.
“The world's public health measures at the border have changed constantly during the coronavirus pandemic, but Bermuda's gold standard testing system has remained consistent because it works,” Bermuda Minister of Health Kim Wilson said.
“Prudent scientific analysis and rigorous testing have allowed a gradual recovery to our tourism industry, while keeping our country one of the safest places to shelter during this health crisis,” Wilson continued.
Most visitors to Bermuda who are returning to the U.S., United Kingdom or Canada will have their outbound testing requirements met within the existing testing regime, which provides automated appointments for travelers and results via email.
Bermuda tourism officials also revealed any visitor in need of an outbound test not covered by the existing testing program would automatically be booked for a return home test.
