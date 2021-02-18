Big Sur Businesses Stay Open and Accessible Amid Highway 1 Erosion
While Monterey County’s Highway 1 has partially eroded due to a winter storm, local Big Sur businesses and attractions stay open and accessible to travelers.
Big Sur features forty miles of beautiful, rugged coastline, as well as some of the most creative lodging and sustainable dining around. In early February, many of the businesses in Big Sur reopened for outdoor dining and lodging, but the storm that eroded part of Highway 1 put the issue of accessibility at the forefront.
Travelers coming from San Luis Obispo County can access smaller towns in southern Monterey County, like Gorda, Sand Dollar Beach and Treebones Resort Big Sur.
A temporary turnaround is being constructed four miles beyond the Lucia Lodge, a setting that starred in the 2020 Netflix series, “Ratched.” The hotel should be accessible by February 22.
To access northern Big Sur, travelers can use Highway 101 via Highway 68, which connects to Highway 1.
Accessible attractions to the area include Garrapata and the Andrew Molera State Parks, the Big Sur River Inn, the Ripplewood Resort, the Fernwood Campground & Resort, Post Ranch Inn and much more.
“Big Sur has a way of captivating everyone who enters the region, from its dramatic cliffside ocean views to expansive hiking trails among redwood forests,” said Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO of Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “While Highway 1 has been impacted, Big Sur’s iconic experiences, world-class lodging and incredible cuisine are still accessible and worth the trip.”
