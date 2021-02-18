Last updated: 10:31 AM ET, Thu February 18 2021

Big Sur Businesses Stay Open and Accessible Amid Highway 1 Erosion

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz February 18, 2021

Post Ranch Inn
Big Sur's Post Ranch Inn (photo via See Monterey)

While Monterey County’s Highway 1 has partially eroded due to a winter storm, local Big Sur businesses and attractions stay open and accessible to travelers.

MORE Destination & Tourism
PHOTO: Park Hyatt St. Kitts Exterior Lagoon Pool (photo via Park Hyatt St. Kitts)

Win a Trip for Two To St. Kitts

Lindblad Expeditions in Alaska

Alaska Visitor Industry Works to Save Summer Tourism Season

Aruba

gallery icon Aruba Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know...

ADVERTISING

Big Sur features forty miles of beautiful, rugged coastline, as well as some of the most creative lodging and sustainable dining around. In early February, many of the businesses in Big Sur reopened for outdoor dining and lodging, but the storm that eroded part of Highway 1 put the issue of accessibility at the forefront.

Travelers coming from San Luis Obispo County can access smaller towns in southern Monterey County, like Gorda, Sand Dollar Beach and Treebones Resort Big Sur.

A temporary turnaround is being constructed four miles beyond the Lucia Lodge, a setting that starred in the 2020 Netflix series, “Ratched.” The hotel should be accessible by February 22.

To access northern Big Sur, travelers can use Highway 101 via Highway 68, which connects to Highway 1.

Accessible attractions to the area include Garrapata and the Andrew Molera State Parks, the Big Sur River Inn, the Ripplewood Resort, the Fernwood Campground & Resort, Post Ranch Inn and much more.

Big Sur, Monterey County
Family at Garrapata State Park, Big Sur, Monterey County, California. (photo via See Monterey)

“Big Sur has a way of captivating everyone who enters the region, from its dramatic cliffside ocean views to expansive hiking trails among redwood forests,” said Rob O’Keefe, president and CEO of Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “While Highway 1 has been impacted, Big Sur’s iconic experiences, world-class lodging and incredible cuisine are still accessible and worth the trip.”

For more information about Big Sur, please visit See Monterey.

For more information on California

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
PHOTO: Park Hyatt St. Kitts Exterior Lagoon Pool (photo via Park Hyatt St. Kitts)

Win a Trip for Two To St. Kitts

Alaska Visitor Industry Works to Save Summer Tourism Season

gallery icon Aruba Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know for 2021

Alaska Updates COVID-19 Travel Protocols

gallery icon International Destinations Currently Open To COVID-19 Vaccinated Travelers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS