British Virgin Islands Eases Entry Protocols
Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 24, 2021
Fully vaccinated international visitors to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) are no longer required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival under new protocols announced this week. Vaccinated travelers who present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the British Virgin Islands’ Hummingbird portal.
Under the new protocols, travelers must produce proof of a negative result for an RT-PCR or an approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival to enter the territory. Travelers arriving at TB Lettsome International Airport must pre-register.
Vaccinated visitors who are unable to present proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of entry will be required to pre-register on the Hummingbird portal and take a rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test upon arrival in the BVI.
BVI government officials also announced vaccinated cruise ship passengers or crew members who embark on a cruise ship and have a negative test result from an RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test before arrival in the British Virgin Islands are not required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and are allowed to move freely within the Territory while observing local protocols.
Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers are required to seek authorization to enter the territory via the BVI Gateway portal, test on arrival and quarantine for seven and four days, respectively.
“We are very encouraged with the response from travelers to the phased relaxation of our protocols,” said Clive McCoy, director of tourism. “Our partners have reported strong bookings for the 2021/2022 tourism season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers,” he said. “However, we still caution guests and the local population to strictly adhere to all the existing protocols that will ensure our safety.”
