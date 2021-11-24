Last updated: 06:27 PM ET, Wed November 24 2021

British Virgin Islands Eases Entry Protocols

Destination & Tourism Brian Major November 24, 2021

White Bay on Jost Van Dyke BVI
The British Virgin Islands has relaxed some entry protocols. (Photo by Brian Major)

Fully vaccinated international visitors to the British Virgin Islands (BVI) are no longer required to test for COVID-19 upon arrival under new protocols announced this week. Vaccinated travelers who present proof of vaccination and a negative test result are also no longer required to pre-register on the British Virgin Islands’ Hummingbird portal.

Under the new protocols, travelers must produce proof of a negative result for an RT-PCR or an approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test taken no later than 48 hours before arrival to enter the territory. Travelers arriving at TB Lettsome International Airport must pre-register.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Enjoying hot springs in Chile

Chile Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers

Air New Zealand Dreamliner taking off

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

Sunset view in Maui, Hawaii

Hawaii to Lift Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Sugar mill ruins in Nevis, Caribbean

Excursion Options Emerge Under Revised St. Kitts and Nevis...

Vaccinated visitors who are unable to present proof of a negative test taken within 48 hours of entry will be required to pre-register on the Hummingbird portal and take a rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test upon arrival in the BVI.

BVI government officials also announced vaccinated cruise ship passengers or crew members who embark on a cruise ship and have a negative test result from an RT-PCR or approved rapid antigen SARS CoV-2 test before arrival in the British Virgin Islands are not required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and are allowed to move freely within the Territory while observing local protocols.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers are required to seek authorization to enter the territory via the BVI Gateway portal, test on arrival and quarantine for seven and four days, respectively.

“We are very encouraged with the response from travelers to the phased relaxation of our protocols,” said Clive McCoy, director of tourism. “Our partners have reported strong bookings for the 2021/2022 tourism season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers,” he said. “However, we still caution guests and the local population to strictly adhere to all the existing protocols that will ensure our safety.”

For the latest insight on travel to the British Virgin Islands, check out this interactive guide.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on British Virgin Islands

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Brian Major

Brian Major
Enjoying hot springs in Chile

Chile Updates Entry Requirements for Travelers

Chile

The Top US Destinations Being Booked by International Visitors

New Zealand Sets Reopening Date for Tourism

Africa and Middle East Travel Show Signs of Recovery

Hawaii to Lift Many Coronavirus-Related Restrictions

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS