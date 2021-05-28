Last updated: 06:49 PM ET, Fri May 28 2021

California Is the Best State for a Road Trip

Janeen Christoff May 28, 2021

Highway One California
Highway 1 running along Pacific coast in Big Sur state parks in California. (photo courtesy AlizadaStudios / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Travelers are ready to hit the road and many may be heading for California. New research from Visit Anaheim shows that California is the most popular for road trips.

When asked which state would be the best for a road trip, 38 percent selected California, a year-round destination with 840 miles of coastline and world-class theme parks.

“California is the Road Trip Republic—the world’s preeminent destination for hitting the open road,” said Caroline Beteta, president and CEO of Visit California. “We fully expect road trips to continue to dominate this summer’s travel scene as California residents, as well as our neighbors, start to feel more comfortable with travel and set out to rediscover nearby destinations, including the wide array of experiences our gateway communities like Anaheim have to offer.”

Many travelers who put off travel last summer due to Covid-19 are ready to get back out into the world and take a vacation this summer. Sixty-one percent of Americans hope to take more road trips than ever this summer as a result of the pandemic.

If there is a road trip season, right now is it. Americans said that May and June were the best road trip months. Twenty-three percent indicated that June was the best time for hitting the road in the summer while 14 percent said May was best.

“Road trips are such a safe and fun way to get outside, begin traveling again and see your state,” said Jay Burress, president & CEO, Visit Anaheim. “With California’s landmark attractions like Disneyland Resort reopening and professional sports teams like Angels baseball welcoming fans again, now is the perfect time to hop in the car and rediscover what’s in your own backyard.”

Janeen Christoff
