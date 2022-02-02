California Travel: What You Need To Know for 2022
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff February 02, 2022
California is open and ready for visitors in 2022.
The state's size and population make it similar to visiting a medium-sized country, and visitors should consider a visit to the Golden State along the same lines. For those traveling to the state for a week or so, it's hard to see everything in just one vacation. The best advice is to pick one area or region to explore and then plan to come back for more.
One way to narrow down your choice is to come during one of the many events that are back in California this year, including Super Bowl XVI in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place in April.
Safety, Entry Requirements and COVID-19
California maintains a statewide mask mandate, and there are various other COVID-19 restrictions depending on where visitors are in the state. In larger, metropolitan areas, visitors should check vaccine mandates for large events, indoor dining, theaters and other venues where groups are gathering.
Should travelers need it, PCR and rapid antigen tests are widely available.
Ways To Explore California
Road trips are an iconic way to explore the state. Traveling north or south between Los Angeles and San Francisco on California's Pacific Coast Highway is considered one of the world's best road trips. This journey can easily be extended up to Napa and Sonoma valleys for world-renowned wine tasting, or travelers can stop in the middle to visit wine country around Paso Robles. Santa Barbara's wine trail is also gaining popularity among enthusiasts.
California's national parks are also some of the country's most popular. The state is home to Yosemite, Sequoia, Redwoods, Death Valley, Joshua Tree and more.
Yosemite is no longer requiring reservations to enter the park; however, those visiting should plan ahead. Bookings for campsites, hotels and other lodgings in the area can be harder to come by during peak seasons, which include the summertime. Visitors to Yosemite in the winter should be mindful of snow and keep an eye on road conditions. Tioga Road and Glacier Road are usually closed during the winter months.
Visiting Death Valley National Park is almost the opposite, those heading to Death Valley should be mindful of the heat in the summertime. The most popular times to visit are in the fall, winter and spring when temperatures are milder.
In addition to popular national parks, there are many other attractions that draw visitors to California, including San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, beach cities such as San Diego and Venice Beach, the Santa Monica Pier and more.
Theme Parks
Following COVID-19 closures, California's theme parks are once again open for visitors.
Travelers can head to Sea World, Legoland, Disneyland Resort, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and more. Guests at Disneyland will need to make sure that they have purchased tickets in advance and have a reservation for the day they are visiting the parks.
COVID-19 safety precautions at theme parks vary based on region, too. Currently, Universal Studios Hollywood requires proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for children ages five and up. On-site testing is available.
Notable Destinations
Travelers to California have a vast array of choices. One of the best ways to explore is to pick a destination as a base. Some notable destinations for travelers that provide an abundance of sightseeing opportunities as well as a variety of accommodations include the Greater Palm Springs area (home to the popular Coachella festival), San Diego, Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, San Francisco or California's lesser-known Lost Coast in Humboldt County.
For more information on California
