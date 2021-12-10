Disneyland Bringing Back Nighttime Spectaculars, Events and Experiences
Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 10, 2021
2022 is shaping up to be a big year at the Disneyland Resort, as the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ continues its post-COVID comeback, with phased reintroductions of some of guests’ favorite park happenings.
In spring of 2022, celebrating its 50th anniversary year, the much-loved ‘Main Street Electrical Parade’ will illuminate the parade route running from the far side of Fantasyland down Main Street USA and, for all those who remember being mesmerized by its dazzling lights and catchy music as kids, the long-time favorite parade is as magical as ever. Guests can expect to see many of their electroluminescent favorites, such as Elliot the Dragon and floats featuring scenes from ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Peter Pan’.
Guests will also welcome the return of three completely captivating nighttime extravaganzas: ‘Fantasmic!’ and the ‘Disneyland Forever’ fireworks spectacular at Disneyland Park, an ‘World of Color’ over at Disney California Adventure.
On select dates in February 2022, the popular ‘Celebrate Gospel!’ event, a celebration of the soulful spirit of Gospel music, will also return to Disneyland Park. ‘Celebrate Gospel!’ will also be expanded next year, showcasing live choir performances, each with its own distinctive energy and style. For 2022, the inspiring event will move to Disneyland Park’s Fantasyland Theater, where guests will be able to enjoy a series of rousing gospel choir performances on select days.
The Disneyland Resort will once again be the place where friends and families meet to make memories together, for children (and, let’s face it, adults) to encounter their favorite Disney characters, and for connoisseurs of seasonal park fare and goodies to sink their teeth into some much-anticipated treats.
Limited-time festivals, previously put on hold because of the pandemic, will also start returning to the parks in spring of 2022, beginning with the Lunar New Year celebration, which commemorates various lunar new year traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. Next year’s edition will feature ‘Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession’, as well as a first appearance by Raya from Walt Disney Animation Studios' recent film ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.
Then, the ‘Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival’, a favorite among foodie Disney fans, is set to run from March 4 through April 26, 2022. With a ‘Sip and Savor Pass’, guests can “tour” the park’s California regions, sampling delicious fare and beverages from any of a dozen festival marketplaces. There’ll also be complimentary culinary demonstrations, featuring local, visiting and even celebrity chefs. To further enhance the experience, guests can also book signature events—such as the Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions; and Wine, Beer and Mixology Education & Tasting Seminars—for an additional purchase price.
The resort will also be bringing back limited-time ‘Disneyland After Dark’ events, offering more ‘Nites’ of after-hours frivolity on select dates in 2022. Couples can purchase and book entry to ‘Sweethearts’ Nite’ at Disneyland Park, running five evenings in February. Disney California Adventure will present ‘Villains’ Nite’ on only two evenings in Mark, while ‘Star Wars Nite’ will take place at Disneyland on three evenings in May, including May the 4th, of course. Tickets are limited for these separate-admission soirees, which feature distinct themes, character experiences and special entertainment.
