Cancun Area Beaches Restricted to Hotel Guests Only
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood June 30, 2020
Hotel officials in Cancun and other popular Mexican tourist destinations announced that only guests would be permitted to use the beaches in the region.
According to The Yucatan Times, Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association (AHCPM) president Roberto Cintron Gomez said the plan is to give only visitors staying at the resorts the access to beaches as part of an effort to ensure social distancing.
Hotels have the ability to control the number of guests staying on the property, which would allow for proper spacing guidelines to be met on the beach. By allowing only tourists to enjoy the sand and water, the AHCPM believes it can reduce the number of coronavirus cases.
“We have fought so that visitors can access the beaches, with certain restrictions, such as avoiding groups of more than 10 people, and we even ask guests to enter the beach one by one, and thus avoid risks in general, since these tourists are taking a risk when going on vacation, but they come to the beach,” Cintron Gomez told The Yucatan Times.
“The entry restriction is on public beaches, and citizens can wait a little longer because although the economic recovery effort has started, the health situation has not improved,” Cintron Gomez continued.
Earlier this month, resorts and other hospitality operators in hotspots like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Puerto Morelos, Riviera Maya, Akumal and Tulum, welcomed guests again (in limited capacities), thanks to orders from Quintana Roo governor Carlos Manuel Joaquin Gonzalez.
Tourists have started to slowly return to Mexico, as many travelers are looking for a change of pace while waiting for more international travel restrictions to be lifted.
For travel advisors who want to connect with Mexico’s top tourism industry leaders and hotel professionals to find out how they are updating health and safety guidelines, TravelPulse is presenting the “Mexico Hotels-Above and Beyond the New Normal” webinar with the Mexico Hotel Chains Association on July 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. EDT and 11 a.m. PDT.
