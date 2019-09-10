Last updated: 03:21 PM ET, Tue September 10 2019

Cancun Ranked Top Destination in Latin America, Caribbean Region

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood September 10, 2019

An aerial view of Cancun's Hotel Zone at Playa Linda.
PHOTO: Aerial view of Hotel Zone in Playa Linda, Cancun in Mexico. (photo via LUNAMARINA / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A new study found the ten most visited cities in Latin America and the Caribbean welcomed 28.75 million tourists and produced an economic impact of $26.3 billion, with Cancun topping the list as the most popular destination.

You May Also Like

AMResorts Tying the Knot With Zoëtry Resorts AMResorts Blog

A group of friends celebrating on a tropical beach RIU Hotels & Resorts Revamps Social Packages at... Hotel & Resort

Aerial view of the beach in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic travFACTS.org Aims to Call Out False Travel Media Reports Destination & Tourism

Los Arcos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Los Cabos Tourism Board Announces Opening of Los Angeles... Travel Agent

Grand Oasis Cancun Travel Impressions Announces Anniversary Sale Honoring 1... Vacation Packages

According to Hosteltur.com, the Global Destination Cities Index 2019 from Mastercard found that six of the Top 20 most popular destinations in the world were found in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Cancun is the top destination in the region, with 6.04 million international visitors in 2018 and a growth forecast of 1.35 percent for 2019. The majority of visitors came from the United States and Canada, with an average stay of 6.1 nights and a daily cost of around $146.

Research also found that Punta Cana was the second most visited destination, welcoming 3.89 million international visitors, and Riviera Maya rounded out the Top 3 with a total of 3.17 million tourists arriving last year.

Mexico City, Lima and Santiago de Chile round out the top five destinations in the region.

The Global Destination Cities Index also found that seven of the Top 10 cities in Latin America and the Caribbean grew in terms of international arrivals last year, indicating positive overall growth in the region.

For more information on Mexico

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Panama City Beach, Florida

Panama City Beach Reveals New Developments for 2019 and Beyond

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Says Most Islands Open for Business

#BahamasStrong: TravelPulse Relief Fund Surpasses Initial Goal and Increases to $20K

Hawaiian Tourism Authorities Launch New Visitor Education Campaign

Hong Kong Tourism Witnesses Worse Plummet Since SARS Outbreak

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS