Cancun Ranked Top Destination in Latin America, Caribbean Region
Donald Wood September 10, 2019
A new study found the ten most visited cities in Latin America and the Caribbean welcomed 28.75 million tourists and produced an economic impact of $26.3 billion, with Cancun topping the list as the most popular destination.
According to Hosteltur.com, the Global Destination Cities Index 2019 from Mastercard found that six of the Top 20 most popular destinations in the world were found in the Latin America and Caribbean region.
Cancun is the top destination in the region, with 6.04 million international visitors in 2018 and a growth forecast of 1.35 percent for 2019. The majority of visitors came from the United States and Canada, with an average stay of 6.1 nights and a daily cost of around $146.
Research also found that Punta Cana was the second most visited destination, welcoming 3.89 million international visitors, and Riviera Maya rounded out the Top 3 with a total of 3.17 million tourists arriving last year.
Mexico City, Lima and Santiago de Chile round out the top five destinations in the region.
The Global Destination Cities Index also found that seven of the Top 10 cities in Latin America and the Caribbean grew in terms of international arrivals last year, indicating positive overall growth in the region.
