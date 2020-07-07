Cancun Welcomed Around 70,000 Tourists Since Reopening
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood July 07, 2020
Officials in Mexico revealed an estimated 70,000 travelers have arrived in Cancun since the popular resort town opened to domestic and international tourism last month.
According to Mexico News Daily, municipal tourism official Francisco Lopez revealed that approximately 13,000 tourists are staying at the 120 hotels that reopened at 30 percent capacity on June 8.
The Hotel Association of Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres (AHCPM) announced less than 20 percent of the estimated 6,500 hotel rooms currently open have been filled over the last month.
Of the round 120 hotels open to travelers, there are more than 14,000 rooms currently closed, while 74 properties with more than 17,600 rooms have not reopened to tourism. Despite the lack of occupancy, hotels are still following strict health and hygiene protocols.
Lopez said more travelers are expected to arrive as international airlines from the United States and beyond continue to add service. Tourism officials also believe hotel occupancy levels can rise to 50 percent in the second half of 2020.
Airports in Cancun saw a jump in the number of flights during the Independence Day holiday weekend, with service increasing from key destinations like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and more.
Mexico has no quarantine requirements from incoming tourists, so travelers can head right to their resorts and enjoy the pristine beaches and popular amenities. In addition, access to many popular beaches in Cancun is restricted to hotel guests only.
“We’ve fought so that visitors can have access to the beaches, with certain restrictions,” Lopez told Mexico News Daily. “The few tourists [in Cancun] are taking a risk by going on vacation but they come for the beach and we must keep that in mind.”
