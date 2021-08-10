CDC Adds Several Major Tourism Destinations to Do Not Travel List
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 10, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added several new countries to its “Do Not Travel” list as COVID-19 cases rise around the world.
According to Reuters.com, the CDC announced Monday that several countries and territories were added to its “Level 4: Very High” coronavirus warning level, including France, Iceland, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Thailand and more.
U.S. health officials also added several countries to its “Level 3: High” list, including Austria, Croatia, El Salvador, Azerbaijan, Guam, Kenya and Jamaica. The CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to those countries.
Earlier this month, the CDC added several other countries and territories to its Level 4 list, including Andorra, Curacao, Greece, Ireland, Iran, the Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In July, the U.S. State Department issued updated travel advisories for Spain and Portugal, recommending Americans avoid travel to the two European destinations amid COVID-19 outbreaks.
The State Department and CDC also both issued Level 4 travel warning for the United Kingdom last month.
Sponsored Content
-
AMResorts Introduces New Master Brand AMR™Promoted by AMResorts
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Master the Guadeloupe Islands and Give Your Clients What They Crave
-
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS