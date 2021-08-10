Last updated: 09:14 AM ET, Tue August 10 2021

CDC Adds Several Major Tourism Destinations to Do Not Travel List

Destination & Tourism Donald Wood August 10, 2021

Cinema in Bordeaux, France
Cinema in Bordeaux, France

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added several new countries to its “Do Not Travel” list as COVID-19 cases rise around the world.

According to Reuters.com, the CDC announced Monday that several countries and territories were added to its “Level 4: Very High” coronavirus warning level, including France, Iceland, Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Thailand and more.

U.S. health officials also added several countries to its “Level 3: High” list, including Austria, Croatia, El Salvador, Azerbaijan, Guam, Kenya and Jamaica. The CDC says unvaccinated travelers should avoid non-essential travel to those countries.

Earlier this month, the CDC added several other countries and territories to its Level 4 list, including Andorra, Curacao, Greece, Ireland, Iran, the Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In July, the U.S. State Department issued updated travel advisories for Spain and Portugal, recommending Americans avoid travel to the two European destinations amid COVID-19 outbreaks.

The State Department and CDC also both issued Level 4 travel warning for the United Kingdom last month.

