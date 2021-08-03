US Adds Greece, Ireland and Other Destinations to Travel Warning List
Impacting Travel Donald Wood August 03, 2021
The United States has added several popular tourism destinations to its travel warning list due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the world.
According to Reuters.com, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised several countries and territories to the “Level 4: Avoid Travel” list, including Andorra, Curacao, Greece, Ireland, Iran, the Isle of Man, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Libya, Malta, Martinique, Saint Barthelemy and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The United States Department of State also revised its advisories to “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” for destinations such as Curacao, the French West Indies, Greece, Ireland, Kazakhstan and the Marshall Islands.
The State Department and CDC added more than 100 countries to their travel warning systems in April as coronavirus cases continued to rise. In June, the U.S removed many countries, but the Delta variant has caused the agencies to re-add nations to the list.
The CDC’s “Level 4: Avoid Travel” list currently includes about 90 countries.
Last week, the United Kingdom’s transport minister announced that fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the U.S. would be allowed to skip COVID-related quarantine when visiting England.
The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) also released a statement last week in response to the U.S. extending international travel restrictions despite other countries reopening to Americans.
