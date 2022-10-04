CDC to Drop Coronavirus-Related Travel Advisories for Individual Countries
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood October 04, 2022
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it would no longer maintain a country-by-country list of coronavirus-related travel advisories.
According to WBALTV.com, CDC officials said it would only post notices for nations if it is experiencing a concerning COVID-19 variant or other situation that would change the agency’s travel recommendations, starting on October 3.
“As fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the COVID-19 THN [Travel Health Notice] levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited,” a CDC spokesperson said.
The CDC still recommends that all tourists traveling internationally stay up-to-date with their coronavirus vaccinations and booster shots. Travelers are also being asked to make educated decisions before hitting the road, including weighing out medical circumstances and risk tolerance.
In addition, the government agency is still advising American travelers to get tested before boarding flights back to the U.S. after visiting international destinations.
In August, the CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance to help the public better protect themselves and understand their risk as the virus now poses significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to early on in the pandemic.
Earlier this year, government officials officially ended the CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships, with the agency now providing health and safety recommendations for the cruise industry in the same way it currently provides them for other travel sectors.
