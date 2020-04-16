Celebrate National Park Week Virtually This Year
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 16, 2020
Travelers stuck at home due to restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus outbreak will still be able to celebrate National Park Week this year with fun and innovative digital experiences.
The National Park Service announced the annual celebration will still take place between April 18-26, with travelers virtually heading to the parks being able to participate in tours, scavenger hunts, trivia contests and junior ranger programs.
To help virtual visitors follow along with others as they take the same adventures, Twitter users who use the hashtags #FindYourPark, #NationalParkWeek, #FindYourVirtualPark and #EncuentraTuParque will see a limited-time park ranger emoji.
“Although much has changed in recent weeks, an assortment of fun and engaging digital National Park Week events can help people connect to our shared heritage and natural landscapes,” National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela said in a statement.
To take part in the events, visit the Find Your Virtual Park page on NPS.gov to experience the sights and sounds of parks, games, videos, webcams and kid-friendly activities.
In addition, each day of National Park Week will highlight a specific theme, as listed below, via the National Park Service:
—Saturday, April 18: Junior Ranger Day
—Sunday, April 19: Volunteer Day
—Monday, April 20: Military Monday
—Tuesday, April 21: Transportation Tuesday
—Wednesday, April 22: Earth Day
—Thursday, April 23: Throwback Thursday
— Friday, April 24: Friendship Friday
—Saturday, April 25: Park Rx Day
—Sunday, April 26: Bark Ranger Day
When the viral pandemic is under control, TravelPulse’s Lauren Bowman highlighted the best National Park Services in each state for cooped up travelers to visit.
