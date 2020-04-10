Yellowstone Not Expected to Reopen Until May or Later
Destination & Tourism Donald Wood April 10, 2020
Officials from Yellowstone National Park announced the property isn’t expected to reopen to the public until May or later as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
According to The Associated Press, Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the continued closure of the park and those around the United States would delay the start of the traditional summer season for the National Park Service.
Amtrak Receiving $1 Billion From US GovernmentCar Rental & Rail
Air Passenger Rights in a COVID-19 WorldAirlines & Airports
CDC Extends No-Sail Order for Cruise ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
United Offering Free Flights to Medical Volunteers Traveling...Airlines & Airports
Second TSA Employee Passes Away Due to COVID-19Airlines & Airports
Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park have been closed since March 24 after government health officials said the properties should temporarily shut down as part of social distancing efforts.
“I don’t foresee us opening in the month of April,” Sholly said during a telephone meeting with Park County commissioners. “It’s going to be closer to May, and then we’ll see what the virus is doing in Montana and Wyoming and around the country for that matter.”
Officials from Yellowstone said the park’s west gate in Montana was scheduled to open for the summer season April 17, but that has been suspended indefinitely. The east gate was also scheduled to open May 1 and the south gate May 8, but the dates could be postponed.
As for when visitors should expect to be welcomed back to the parks, Sholly said the park would consult with health and elected officials on the decision when to reopen.
Last year, Yellowstone welcomed more than four million visitors.
When the viral pandemic is under control, TravelPulse’s Lauren Bowman highlighted the best National Park Services in each state for cooped up travelers to visit.
For more information on United States
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS