Chile Introduces Plan to Reopen to Tourism on November 23
Patrick Clarke November 18, 2020
Chile is all set to reopen to international tourism on November 23 with the guidance of the government's Step-by-Step Plan to Open Borders.
The gradual reopening will focus on staging, safety and traceability. Initially, Santiago's Arturo Merino Benitez Airport will be the only point of entry, with flights resuming from some major U.S. cities this winter.
There will be several requirements for travelers to gain approved entry to Chile, including completion of the "Traveler's Sworn Statement" form up to 48 hours before boarding their flight to provide officials with relevant contact information and health and travel history.
Visitors also need to provide proof of a health insurance policy that covers coronavirus-related issues and a negative COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours of travel.
The test must be administered by an approved laboratory and will exempt travelers from Chile's mandatory 14-day quarantine unless they're visiting from a country deemed high risk by the World Health Organization (WHO) such as the United States.
After December 7, all foreign visitors will be exempt from quarantine so long as they submit the Traveler's Sworn Statement and provide a negative test result along with proof of insurance.
Once in Chile, visitors will be placed under a Traveler Surveillance Period for 14 days, during which they'll be required to report their location and health status through a contact-tracing system. When it comes to traveling within Chile, tourists will only be allowed to move between districts that are under Step 3 (Preparation), Step 4 (Initial Opening) or Step 5 (Advanced Opening). Click here to confirm the current state of each region.
Visitors are also expected to adhere to local curfews, wear proper face-coverings and practice social distancing and frequent hand washing over the course of their stay.
Contact your travel advisor or visit Chile.travel for more information.
