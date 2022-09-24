Last updated: 10:30 PM ET, Sat September 24 2022

Chile No Longer Requires Masks in Airplanes and Airports

Destination & Tourism Valentín Fuentes September 24, 2022

Passport, mask, CDC, vaccination, card, records, proof, COVID-19, vaccines, boosters
Chile ends restrictions imposed since the start of the pandemic and allows airline passengers to travel without a mask. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Bill Oxford)

Having been one of the most demanding countries in terms of security measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, Chile has decided to end the obligation to wear masks in public and enclosed environments such as airports and airplanes.

Juan Carlos Muñoz, Chile's Minister of Transport, announced that this measure, which takes effect in October, allows Chilean airlines passengers to travel without a mask because the ventilation systems allow the renewal of air to cabins every three minutes and have special HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, designed to permanently clean the air.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

The sacred city of Machu Picchu in Peru is one of the great archeological jewels of Latin America. (Photo via GAdventures). Top 10 Archeological Sites in Latin America Destination & Tourism

Latin America has beaches, lakes, and mountains where visitors can enjoy the most beautiful sunsets. (Photo via Alex Temblador). The Best Places to Enjoy Sunsets in Latin America Destination & Tourism

FOTO: Santiago de Chile. (foto de progat / iStock / Getty Images Plus) Seven Things To Do in Santiago, Chile Destination & Tourism

Torres del Paine National Park Chile Amends Entry Requirements Beginning September 1 Destination & Tourism

LATAM Dreamliner LATAM Airlines Reveals Update on Road to Recovery Airlines & Airports

Other measures taken by the authorities of the South American country are not to require mobility passes, after high vaccination rates. In the case of the country's borders, the authorities determined that entry into Chile will require only the full vaccination schedule, or a negative PCR test, 48 hours before travel for non-resident passengers. On arrival, a random test will be carried out which must not exceed 5 percent of travelers.

The Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Verónica Kunze, said that these measures will accelerate the flow of passengers from Santiago airport, which expects a significant influx of international travelers to Chile, and explained that this will strongly support the country's tourism industry. In Chile, the permanent indications of aeronautical personnel generated annoyance for passengers and affected the travel experience, which is why the government authorities decided to establish these measures.

It should be noted that HEPA filters installed in aircraft ventilation, recycle air in the cabin and eliminate 99.99 percent of germs including bacteria and viruses with particles ranging from 0.1 to 0.3 microns.

For more information on Chile

For more Destination & Tourism News

More by Valentín Fuentes

Valentin Fuentes
Haydn Hughes, Anguilla tourism minister

American Airlines Increasing Flights To Anguilla

American Airlines

Barbados Drops All COVID-19 Travel Protocols

Cancun, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta Lead Mexico's Tourism Recovery

Hong Kong Removes Quarantine Requirement for International Travelers

Experience the Holidays, New Orleans Style!

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS