Chile To Officially Reopen October 1
Destination & Tourism Chile Lacey Pfalz September 16, 2021
Chile has announced that it will begin accepting foreign tourists with strict entry requirements beginning October 1, after more than a year and a half of closed borders.
The country will allow only fully vaccinated tourists by air through the airports in Santiago, Iquique and Antofagasta. Travelers must satisfy the country’s entry requirements to be allowed in.
The entry requirements include the Travelers’ Affidavit, completed 72 hours prior to travel. The form, which can be found and filled out online, includes important information like medical history, previous travel history and contact information.
Visitors to Chile must also show proof of travel insurance coverage with a minimum of $30,000 and a COVID-19 coverage policy. A negative PCR test result performed within 72 hours prior to travel is also required.
Travelers should also upload their vaccination status to obtain the Chilean Ministry of Health’s Mobility Pass, found here. Travelers who miss this step cannot enter the country.
Lastly, all visitors to Chile must self-isolate for five days at the accommodation they choose, like a hotel or a private residence.
While traveling throughout Chile, travelers must also comply with a follow-up process, which consists of daily self-reporting of any possible symptoms, as well as their current locations and testing via email over a fourteen-day period.
According to Our World in Data, Chile has reported a cumulative 1.64 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has lost 37,253 people. Its level of biweekly confirmed cases has lowered dramatically since April and June, when rates were the highest.
Chile boasts one of the best COVID-19 vaccination rates in South America, with 75.9 percent of its population having received at least one dose, with 72.7 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
To view the full entry requirements, please visit Travel Chile.
