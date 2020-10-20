Chile’s New Tourism Niche: Indigenous Peoples and Ethno-Tourism
Destination & Tourism Chile Laurie Baratti October 20, 2020
In every corner of the world, there are tribes of aboriginal people who manage to keep alive their uniquely fascinating ancestral roots and traditions though they may be overlooked and disadvantaged in our modern world. To witness their rare customs and way of life is to experience the true heart of a destination, and Chile’s indigenous peoples are no exception.
This exotic, far corner of the globe sustains the legacies of its native Alacalufes, Aymaras, Colla, Huichilles, Kawashkar, Mapuches, Pehuenches, Quechua, Rapa Nui and Yagán people, making it a living treasure of ethno-tourism. Chile invites visitors to come and experience its beauty through the eyes of the cultures whose roots are deeply intertwined with the land.
The routes that connect to Chile’s indigenous communities offer travelers some exceptional experiences, including visits to sacred land and walks to off-the-beaten-track magical places, participation in medicinal rituals, cooking classes for preparing traditional meals and gathering around communal bonfires to hear native legends and stories told.
Local tribes have adopted ethno-tourism as a way of sharing their distinctive cultures with the rest of the world and happily host visitors for a day or night of authentic tribal living.
Highland Heritage
Chile’s ancestral northern region and ancestral highlands, located along known as the ‘Circuito Colchane’, is roughly 125 miles from Iquique. Here, the Aymará culture is still deeply ingrained, as evidenced within the villages of Cariquima, Chijo, Villa Blanca, Ancuaque and Chulluncane. Tourism offerings here include Isluga National Park and the thermal healing waters of Enquelga, which are still protected by its indigenous community.
From there, travelers can continue down the Inca Trail using a road traversed by ancient populations to see other attractions in the Atacama region, such as the mysterious Inca Coya Lagoon (a.k.a. ‘Chiu Chiu Lagoon’) and an intermittent river, Quebrada del Rio Salado. In the middle of this desert, visitors will certainly want to stop and see the world’s greenest oasis, San Pedro de Atacama, and interact with the town’s native people.
Polynesian Heritage
Travelers intrigued by the combined Chilean-Polynesian culture can explore the ancient legacy that lingers on Rapa Nui (Easter Island). This magical, enigmatic and remote island still holds the secrets of a long-lost, complex society whose traditions are celebrated during an annual February festival call ‘Tapati’. The island’s Toki Center of Integral Development offers free classes on the music and lifestyle of the Rapa Nui people, supervised by Mahani Teave—guardian of the island’s traditions and an internationally recognized pianist.
Midland Region
The indigenous Mapuche people of the Araucanía region are famous for their sustained efforts to preserve their ancestral traditions and care for their lands. All across the region of Arauco, visitors will find cultural and tourism services offered by the Mapuche community, which introduce travelers to such activities as weaving, making coffee from ground wheat, baking flatbread in hot ashes or collecting algae and mollusks, then cooking them with spices like merkén—a smoked chili that adds color and seasoning.
One of the most sought-after tourism experiences in the region is the opportunity to partake in daily life with native people in their own homes, known as ‘rucas’. Alongside locals, visitors can prepare abundant dishes over open fires fragranced with cinnamon and bay leaves, the region’s traditional trees. After a meal, it’s common to play a game of Palín, an ancestral sport played by hitting a ball with a wooden stick. Or, perhaps, walk through some of the surrounding eco-reserves and then spend the evening listening to tribal tales around a campfire.
For more information, visit chile.travel/en/.
For more information on Chile, Chile
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS