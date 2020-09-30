Last updated: 03:27 PM ET, Wed September 30 2020

City of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore Launch Safe Travel Campaign

Destination & Tourism Lacey Pfalz September 30, 2020

Baltimore, Mount Vernon, Maryland
Views of Baltimore, Maryland, from above. (photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / Sean Pavone)

Visit Baltimore announced on September 30th that the City of Baltimore has created a new $5 million safe travel campaign to promote COVID-19 recovery efforts this fall and winter.

The campaign will launch in mid-November and will end at the end of the year. It will include television, online and print advertisements.

The funding for the campaign comes from the 2020 CARES Act, a COVID-19 stimulus aimed at supporting industries hardest hit by the pandemic.

The city is confident that it can, with the help of the Health Commissioner, encourage more people to visit and aid in the recovery of the city’s economy.

“So many family-friendly entertainment options are open for business right now, and during this period of uncertainty and stress, good times are made possible with masks, proper social distancing and basic safety precautions,” said Mayor Bernard C. ‘Jack’ Young. “I am confident that this new effort will put Baltimore back on the map and top of mind for travelers while we continue to model safe standards in tourism.”

“The U.S. Travel Association (USTA) has reported that 15.8 million travel-related jobs in the U.S. have been lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in an industry unemployment rate of 51%. These numbers are huge and unprecedented, but statistics don’t show the emotional pain and heartache of what hard-working folks at our hotels, restaurants and attractions are grappling with every day,” said Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore.

“When I speak to my peers and colleagues working here in Baltimore, a city where the travel industry is the third largest economic driver, I hear stories of pain, stress and tough decisions. Our industry needs help right now, and we’re grateful to Mayor Young and his team for partnering with us to carefully but quickly work towards the recovery of tourism in Baltimore. While travel will continue to look very different in the months ahead, we hope this new marketing campaign will inspire those within driving distance to come safely enjoy Baltimore’s many restaurants, museums and attractions.”

Various states and cities have created advertising campaigns to encourage local residents to start enjoying the individual states’ unique attractions.

Kentucky as well as South Dakota and Wyoming have created campaigns to target local residents, as well as those who are planning on road-tripping this year.

For more information, please visit Baltimore.org.

