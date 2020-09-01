Kentucky Launches New In-State Marketing Campaign
September 01, 2020
The Kentucky Department of Tourism announced the state’s new in-state marketing campaign, ‘Stay Close. Go Far.’ on September 1, an initiative aimed at helping to grow local tourism, communities and businesses throughout the state and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign focuses on rediscovering the Bluegrass State’s incredible cultural and natural wonders by encouraging Kentuckians to do outdoor recreation activities and camping, as well as other cultural experiences like touring historical battlefields.
“Our goal with this campaign is to generate a greater awareness of Kentucky as a safe and exciting destination to explore,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “We are so fortunate that our great state offers many surprises, so even those who call the Bluegrass State home can find something new to discover. From lakes, mountains, caves and forests to bourbon distilleries, historic battlefields, horse farms and unique cities and towns, Kentucky has it all.”
The marketing campaign is targeted for key demographics such as family travelers and millennials. It will distribute advertisements in a variety of different formats for the remainder of 2020 and into the spring of 2021.
“As we continue to remain diligent in our fight against COVID-19, we also recognize the importance of staying connected with our families and communities,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The ‘Stay Close. Go Far.’ campaign allows us to encourage safe and responsible in-state travel for Kentuckians and support our continuous efforts to place Kentucky on a path to economic recovery.”
