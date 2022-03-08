Costa Rica To Ease COVID-19 Entry Requirements From April 1
March 08, 2022
Costa Rica is following other popular tourist destinations around the world in easing COVID-19 travel restrictions this spring as public health metrics continue to improve.
Beginning April 1, Costa Rica will no longer require travelers to complete an online Health Pass and unvaccinated visitors will no longer be required to purchase a travel insurance policy.
Nonetheless, officials are still recommending that travelers purchase travel insurance to cover medical and lodging expenses in the event that they contract COVID-19 during their stay.
Also taking effect April 1, local establishments such as sports, cultural and academic institutions as well as nightclubs will be permitted to operate at 100 percent capacity without requiring vaccination QR codes. Currently, all business establishments require vaccination QR codes upon entry and those that don't can only operate at 50 percent capacity.
Up until April, travelers to Costa Rica will still need to complete the digital Health Pass form at Salud.go.cr. The pass must be completed within 72 hours prior to arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers and those age 18 and under can enter without a travel policy while unvaccinated adults are required to purchase a travel policy with a duration equal to the period of stay in the country covering medical expenses generated by COVID-19 and lodging expenses due to quarantine.
