COVID Testing Center Opens on Las Vegas Blvd.
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 23, 2022
If you’ve ever been to Las Vegas, you know there are a lot of things – wonderful, weird, wacky and otherwise – that you can do when walking the famous Strip.
Now add another one, albeit you can file this one under the category of being beneficial to travelers and tourists.
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has partnered with University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (UMC) to provide a COVID-19 testing center on the Strip.
The testing center is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Elvis Presley Boulevard, near the Las Vegas Convention Center at the site of the old Riviera Hotel.
Test results are expected to be delivered within 16 to 24 hours. The center is being billed as a useful tool for international visitors who require testing prior to leaving the destination, and for tradeshow operators to offer onsite testing for attendees.
“We are pleased to partner with UMC to provide a centralized site that makes testing convenient and efficient for our international visitors as well as for our tradeshow operators, exhibitors and attendees,” Brian Yost, chief operating officer of the LVCVA, said in a statement.
Testing is offered on an appointment and walk-in basis. Visitors can conveniently schedule appointments online.
“As Nevada’s leader in COVID-19 testing, with more than 1.2 million tests performed, UMC takes pride in partnering with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to provide convention attendees with access to the high-quality testing services they deserve,” UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling said in a press release. “The UMC Convention Testing Center serves as yet another example of UMC’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the health of community members and visitors in Southern Nevada.”
The testing center is open on weekdays, with limited hours on Sundays and additional availability based on the LVCC tradeshow schedule. The price is $130 per test, which includes customized travel documentation.
