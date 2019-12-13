Cuba Sees Dramatic Dip in Tourist Arrivals for 2019
Patrick Clarke December 13, 2019
Cuba will have only welcomed slightly more than 4 million tourists by year's end, the country's government confirmed Thursday in a disappointing announcement.
According to the Associated Press, the Cuban government had hoped to surpass the 5 million mark in 2019 after hosting 4.7 million people in 2018. However, tightened travel restrictions under U.S. President Donald Trump have significantly reduced American visitor numbers to the Caribbean island.
The Trump administration's ban on flights to Cuban cities other than Havana went into effect this week, a few months after the White House banned all U.S. cruise line visits to the island. The latter decision cut as many as 800,000 visitors to the island, according to the AP.
The underwhelming performance for 2019 is troubling as Cuba's economy relies heavily on foreign tourists whose dollars keep taxi drivers, restaurants, tour operators, hotels and other businesses in operation.
The AP reports that the tourist-friendly historical sector of Havana is noticeably less busy and is experiencing fewer crowds this December, which marks the Caribbean's high season.
