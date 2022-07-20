Curacao Posts Record Summer Visitor Arrivals
Curaçao hosted 37,541 overnight, land-based visitors in June 2022, the first time the Caribbean nation has ever reported more than 37,000 visitors in June of any year, said Curacao Tourist Board (CTB) officials.
Curaçao’s surging June arrivals include 9,584 visitors from the U.S., a Curaçao record for the number of U.S. visitors in any single month, officials said. The country’s June 2022 visitor totals surpassed the same period in pre-pandemic 2019 by 9.6 percent, when Curaçao hosted 33,927 land-based visitors.
Curaçao also posted increases in summer visitors from Europe, with 14,796 June 2022 travelers from the Netherlands, a 13 percent increase over June 2019 arrivals. Curaçao additionally hosted 1,099 and 674 visitors from Germany and Belgium respectively.
The country also reports hosting 6,206 travelers from South America in June 2022, with 54 percent (3,378) from Colombia and 14 percent (875) from Brazil. Another 2,877 June 2022 visitors traveled to Curaçao from other Caribbean territories, “primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands,” said CTB officials.
Curaçao also reported 275 visitors from Canada in June; the country also hosted nine cruise ship calls carrying 29,808 visitors during the month. The country has hosted 227,000 visitors from January through June of this year, according to CTB officials.
“Our progress to recoup our pre-pandemic production continues in the right direction,” said officials in a statement. “We have recovered 96 percent of [our] tourist arrivals in the first six months of the year.”
The officials added, “CTB is noticing the demand to our destination and foresees great performance in the upcoming months.”
