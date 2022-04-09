Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Sat April 09 2022

Cyprus to Scale Back Entry Requirements

Nissi beach, Cyprus island
Nissi beach, Cyprus island. (photo via Oleg_P / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

The Republic of Cyprus will become the next European nation to scale back its entry requirements, the government announced this week.

Beginning Monday, April 18, any visitor who has been immunized against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the Mediterranean island country without having to be tested for the virus, according to the European website Schengen Visa Info.

Anyone who is unvaccinated must present a negative result on a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival, or a negative test on a PCR test within 72 hours.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from all COVID testing.

Cyprus is just the latest European Union member to lower restrictions on travel to help lure tourism back to their respective countries.

In addition to the entry requirements, Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadipantelas, said that starting Monday, April 11, wearing a face mask outdoor is no longer a requirement. It will be needed to dine indoors.

