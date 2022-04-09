Cyprus to Scale Back Entry Requirements
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli April 09, 2022
The Republic of Cyprus will become the next European nation to scale back its entry requirements, the government announced this week.
Beginning Monday, April 18, any visitor who has been immunized against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the Mediterranean island country without having to be tested for the virus, according to the European website Schengen Visa Info.
Anyone who is unvaccinated must present a negative result on a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of arrival, or a negative test on a PCR test within 72 hours.
Children under the age of 12 are exempt from all COVID testing.
Cyprus is just the latest European Union member to lower restrictions on travel to help lure tourism back to their respective countries.
In addition to the entry requirements, Cyprus’ Health Minister, Michalis Hadipantelas, said that starting Monday, April 11, wearing a face mask outdoor is no longer a requirement. It will be needed to dine indoors.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
Sponsored Content
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Connecting Advisors & ConsumersPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Cyprus
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS