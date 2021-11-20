Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Sat November 20 2021

Disney Sets Debut for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride

Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli November 20, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind,” will make its debut at the EPCOT theme park in the summer of 2022. (Walt Disney World News)

The time to save the galaxy is near.

Walt Disney World Resort today announced that its newest attraction, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind,” will make its debut at the EPCOT theme park in the summer of 2022.

Actress Glenn Close, one of the stars of the film franchise, made the announcement in her full Guardians of the Galaxy regalia.

In a release, Disney said “This thrilling new family-friendly coaster matches the “grandosity” and fun of the blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, featuring those lovable cosmic misfits – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord. The attraction is another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of EPCOT and debuts as part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration.”

The ride will be located in the park’s newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, and will include a ‘Wonders of Xandar’ pavilion, where guests can learn more about the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world, housed in one of the largest show buildings ever constructed for a Disney theme park.

